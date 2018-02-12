Can you ID this prowler in Cedar Hills?

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify this man seen on video prowling a neighborhood in Cedar Hills near Center Street Park last week.
Anyone with tips is asked to call (503) 629-0111.
— WC Sheriff’s Office (@WCSheriff) February 12, 2018
— Jeremy Scott