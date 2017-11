A boil water notice was lifted Friday after a water main break at Northwest 119th and Kearney in Cedar Mill.

About 229 homes in the Tualatin Valley Water District were urged to boil their water for 24 hours.

Test results came back on Friday that samples met water quality standards.

Homes lost pressure for a few hours on Thursday until the issue was corrected. Then the lines were flushed and samples collected for testing.

— Jeremy Scott