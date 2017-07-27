Boil Notice For Tualatin Valley Water District Customers Lifted

A boil notice in Beaverton was lifted Thursday afternoon and officials say the water is safe to drink.

More than 5,600 customers of the Tualatin Valley Water District south of Farmington Road were advised to boil their water for nearly 24 hours after a valve on a 12″ water main broke on Wednesday.

The break caused a total loss in pressure, which can make it possible for contaminants to enter the water supply. Repairs were made to the water main and the lines were flushed.

A certified state drinking water laboratory analyzed samples, which came back as “passing”.