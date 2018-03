Kids at the Hillsboro Boys & Girls Club got a special treat on Thursday: a visit from Portland Trail Blazers center Zach Collins.

The Inukai Family Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro held an event for local kids and their family, and Collins showed up as a surprise guest.

Collins met with young fans and posed for photos. he said events like these are a highlight of his job.

