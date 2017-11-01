Blade Found in Child’s Halloween Candy in Beaverton

A 13-year-old girl says she opened a Twix bar and found a loose blade inside. She took it to her mother, who contacted authorities on Wednesday morning.

The mother and her three kids were trick-or-treating in Hillsboro around Cornelius Pass Road and Quatama on Tuesday night.

Police say the small blade appeared to have possibly been from a pencil sharpener. It’s unknown if the wrapper was completely sealed prior to the girl opening it.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reminds parents to be vigilant and educate their children about inspecting all Halloween candy.

