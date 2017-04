A grandmother in Beaverton said an imposter pretended to be her grandson and stole $4,000 from her.

Marian Hayden, 69, said she doesn’t know how she’ll pay her bills this month.

“It makes me angry with myself because I was so stupid, but it also concerns me. I mean, at our age we’re at a limited income. There’s no way to get a bunch more money,” said Hayden.

By Bonnie Silkman

