Beaverton Police are hoping that a little education goes a long way in informing drivers of the state’s distracted driving law that has been in effect since October 1st.

The fines start at $260 and go up to $2,000 or more and possible jail time, especially if it leads to a crash.

Last week in neighboring Aloha, 73 drivers were pulled over in five hours for breaking the law.

— Jeremy Scott