Beaverton police looking for suspect who stole SUV, Social Security cards, driver’s licenses

Beaverton police said they found handfuls of stolen Social Security cards and driver’s licenses inside a stolen SUV Saturday.

They said at least four people are victims in this crime spree.

“They picked the right time to take all my stuff,” said one of the victims, Sean Eberle. “Shame on me. I ended up parking in probably the worst possible location within that parking lot.”

Eberle said on Friday night, he parked his car behind the West Hills Racquet & Fitness Club. A work laptop, a couple of pairs of shoes and six tennis rackets were inside, along with other miscellaneous items.

By Brenna Kelly

