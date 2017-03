A family vacation to the happiest place on earth ended in tragedy Sunday for a Beaverton family.

California Highway Patrol says on Sunday around 8:40 a.m. Isidro Garcia and his family were headed north on I-5 near Willow, California. CHP says that’s where a car driven by Shawntre Tillis, 24, drifted into the center median, lost control causing a chain reaction crash involving four cars.

By Johnathan Hendricks

Read more HERE from KPTV.com