A man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a woman in Aloha and attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in Beaverton.

Robert Friesen, 28, was arrested in September 2017. Investigators said a 16-year-old girl reported being grabbed by an unknown man in June 2017 as she was walking on the 5700 block of Southwest Erickson Avenue.

By FOX 12 Staff

