A Beaverton man has been missing for nearly a week.

22-year old Robert Maricelli was last seen around 11:00pm on February 10th near the Steele Bridge in Portland.

Maricelli was wearing black sweat pants, a black sweater and black slip on shoes.

He is described as 6’0″, 165 pounds with brown hair in a short buzz cut and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beaverton Police at (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott