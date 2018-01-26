Beaverton HS wrestlers moved to rival school after cracks discovered in their gym

Beaverton High School’s wrestling team had a different vision of what their last home meet and senior night would look like. They were moved to the gym of their rival team, Southridge High School, because their gym is closed.

The executive administrator of facilities for Beaverton School District, Paul Odenthal, says a contractor found dangerous cracks in the structures that support the roof in the gym.

“Ceiling materials could come loose, as well, and fall on kids,” he said.

