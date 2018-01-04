Beaverton condo destroyed by fire

Investigators say a wood-burning fireplace sparked a fire at a Beaverton condo on Wednesday morning, displacing an elderly woman and her daughter.

The daughter suffered burns to her feet while trying to get her mom outside at the Murrayhill Woods Condominiums on Southwest 146th Terrace just after 10:00am. They were both taken to the hospital.

They woke up to the sound of alarms and found fire burning in the living room. A dog did not survive.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one condominium. There is a minor smoke damage to a unit above. The condo does not have a sprinkler system and the homeowner did not have insurance.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims with shelter and necessities.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue recommends these tips about fireplace safety and home heating equipment.

— Jeremy Scott