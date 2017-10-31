Ballots for next week’s special election are due by 8:00pm on Tuesday, November 7th.
You can mail them, but you must do so by this Thursday in order to ensure your ballot is received by the deadline.
As of October 31, nearly 52,000 ballots have been returned to the Washington County Elections Office in Beaverton, or about 15% of registered voters.
Sherwood citizens will elect a city councilor, and decide whether to allow recreational marijuana facilities and adopt land use regulations. Voters will also decide on whether to renew bonds for the Hillsboro School District, and renew city services in Forest Grove. General obligation bonds for the Banks Fire District No. 13, and bonds for Portland Community College are also up for a vote.
For more information, read the voters’ pamphlet here.
Below is a list of ballot drop sites in Washington County:
24-Hour Drop-Off Sites
Voters may drop off their completed ballots at several 24-hour drop-off sites, including:
- Washington County Elections Office, 3700 S.W. Murray Boulevard, Beaverton (Look for the slot in the front lobby.)
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Jail Parking Lot, 236 S.W. Dennis Avenue, Hillsboro (Temporary location due to seismic retrofitting at the Public Services Building.)
- Banks Library, 42461 N.W. Market Street, Banks
- Cornelius City Hall, 1355 N. Barlow Street, Cornelius
- Forest Grove, Pacific Avenue and Birch Street, Forest Grove
- Hillsboro Library – Main Branch, 2850 N.E. Brookwood Parkway, Hillsboro
- King City – City Hall, 15300 S.W. 116th Avenue, King City
- North Plains City Hall, 31360 N.W. Commercial Street, North Plains
- Sherwood City Hall, 22560 S.W. Pine Street, Sherwood
- Tigard City Hall, 13125 S.W. Hall Boulevard, Tigard
- Tualatin City Offices, 18880 S.W. Martinazzi Avenue, Tualatin
Indoor Drop-Off Sites
Official drop boxes at indoor locations (limited hours of operation are available by phone) include:
- Beaverton Library, 12375 S.W. 5th Street, Beaverton (phone: 503-644-2197)
- Cedar Mill Library, 12505 N.W. Cornell Road, Portland (phone: 503-644-0043)
- Hillsboro Library – Shute Park, 775 S.E. 10th Avenue, Hillsboro (phone: 503-615-6500)
- West Slope Library, 3678 S.W. 78th Avenue, Portland (phone: 503-292-6416)
— Jeremy Scott