Ballots for next week’s special election are due by 8:00pm on Tuesday, November 7th.

You can mail them, but you must do so by this Thursday in order to ensure your ballot is received by the deadline.

As of October 31, nearly 52,000 ballots have been returned to the Washington County Elections Office in Beaverton, or about 15% of registered voters.

Sherwood citizens will elect a city councilor, and decide whether to allow recreational marijuana facilities and adopt land use regulations. Voters will also decide on whether to renew bonds for the Hillsboro School District, and renew city services in Forest Grove. General obligation bonds for the Banks Fire District No. 13, and bonds for Portland Community College are also up for a vote.

For more information, read the voters’ pamphlet here.

Below is a list of ballot drop sites in Washington County:

— Jeremy Scott