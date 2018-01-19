Ballot Drop Sites For Measure 101 Vote

A statewide election in Oregon on Tuesday, January 23rd has voters deciding on Measure 101, which would tax healthcare by 1.5% to fund the state’s share of Medicaid.

As of Friday morning, statewide turnout is at 26% with more than 688,000 ballots returned. Here in Washington County, turnout is tracking at 23% of registered voters.

It is now too late to mail your ballot to ensure that it arrives at the elections office in time. In order for your vote to count at this point, you must drop off your ballot by 8:00pm on Tuesday.

Here are the official drop site locations in Washington County:

24-Hour Drop-Off Sites

Washington County Elections Office, 3700 S.W. Murray Boulevard, Beaverton (Look for the slot in the front lobby.)

Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Jail Parking Lot, 236 S.W. Dennis Avenue, Hillsboro (Temporary location due to seismic retrofitting at the Public Services Building.)

Banks Library, 42461 N.W. Market Street, Banks

Cornelius City Hall, 1355 N. Barlow Street, Cornelius

Forest Grove, Pacific Avenue and Birch Street, Forest Grove

Hillsboro Library – Main Branch, 2850 N.E. Brookwood Parkway, Hillsboro

King City – City Hall, 15300 S.W. 116th Avenue, King City

North Plains City Hall, 31360 N.W. Commercial Street, North Plains

Sherwood City Hall, 22560 S.W. Pine Street, Sherwood

Tigard City Hall, 13125 S.W. Hall Boulevard, Tigard

Tualatin City Offices, 18880 S.W. Martinazzi Avenue, Tualatin

Indoor Drop-Off Sites

Beaverton Library, 12375 S.W. 5th Street, Beaverton (phone: 503-644-2197)

Cedar Mill Library, 12505 N.W. Cornell Road, Portland (phone: 503-644-0043)

Hillsboro Library – Shute Park, 775 S.E. 10th Avenue, Hillsboro (phone: 503-615-6500)

West Slope Library, 3678 S.W. 78th Avenue, Portland (phone: 503-292-6416)

Outside Washington County? Here is a statewide list.

— Jeremy Scott