KUIK Listeners and Sponsors Donate Backpacks For Kids

30 kids in need from around Washington County were the beneficiaries of our month-long “Backpacks For Kids” donation drive that came to an end this week.

Backpacks stuffed with all sorts of school supplies were handed out on Wednesday at Jim’s Ice Cream in downtown Hillsboro.

KUIK thanks you for your donations and our fine sponsors for their contributions:

Metro West Ambulance

Hillsboro Auto Wrecking

Hillsboro Liquor

Murphy’s Furniture

Hillsboro Garbage

HPS Pipe and Supply

The Rueck Company

Hillsboro Diesel

Zurbrugg Construction

We also thank Adrian Wakefield, owner of Jim’s Ice Cream for hosting this event and Annie Heart, Director of the Family Promise Day Shelter for her efforts.

— Jeremy Scott