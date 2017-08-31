KUIK Listeners and Sponsors Donate Backpacks For Kids

30 kids in need from around Washington County were the beneficiaries of our month-long “Backpacks For Kids” donation drive that came to an end this week.
Backpacks stuffed with all sorts of school supplies were handed out on Wednesday at Jim’s Ice Cream in downtown Hillsboro.
KUIK thanks you for your donations and our fine sponsors for their contributions:
Metro West Ambulance
Hillsboro Auto Wrecking
Hillsboro Liquor
Murphy’s Furniture
Hillsboro Garbage
HPS Pipe and Supply
The Rueck Company
Hillsboro Diesel
Zurbrugg Construction
We also thank Adrian Wakefield, owner of Jim’s Ice Cream for hosting this event and Annie Heart, Director of the Family Promise Day Shelter for her efforts.
— Jeremy Scott