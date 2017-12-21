Authorities asking for help to identity Cornelius bar robber

The Washington County Sheriff’s office is asking for help to identify the man who robbed the Jungle Room bar at 10th and Baseline in Cornelius on Saturday, December 16th at high noon.

He walked in armed with a knife, went behind the counter and demanded money from the register. He got away with a significant amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Latino male in his mid 20’s, 5’1″ with a slim build and short facial hair. He was wearing a black and red plaid jacket and dark pants with a dark-colored sweatshirt underneath his jacket and a hood pulled over his head.

If you have any leads for detectives, you’re asked to call (503) 846-2500.

— Jeremy Scott