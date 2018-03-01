Attorney arrested for shooting at rival attorney’s office in Beaverton

A practicing attorney in Oregon and Washington has been arrested for shooting at another attorney’s office in Beaverton after a dispute.

Police say 42-year-old Erik Graeff fired a gun at the law office of Scott Kang near Southwest Murray and Millikan on the evening of last December 21st. Kang was not there, but an employee was.

Graeff had been hired by Kang to do work and they had a falling out over email.

A bullet went through a side window and shell casings at the scene indicate that several shots were fired.

Detectives served warrants at Graeff’s home in Vancouver and business in North Portland on Wednesday, seizing two firearms and ammunition.

Graeff is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.

— Jeremy Scott