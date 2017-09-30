Arrest Made In North Plains Murder

A suspect in the shooting death of a man at a home in North Plains last week is behind bars while a second remains wanted.

Acting on a tip, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals pulled over 40-year-old Christopher Stephens of Newberg on Thursday. They arrested him at Southwest Boones Ferry Road and Avery Street in Tualatin.

Stephens is charged with the murder of 39 year-old Michael Arch at a home on Northwest Dairy Creek Road on the afternoon of September 19th.

Earlier in the week, authorities identified 38-year-old Chad Pitcher as a suspect. He remains on the loose.

Court records state that sheriff’s deputies have responded to the residence at least a dozen times this year on a variety of complaints. Just a day before the shooting, police were there investigating someone stealing gas from the property. There was another shooting two weeks prior, and reports the month earlier that somebody was trying to run someone over.

The District Attorney’s office says both the shooter and victim have long criminal histories.

Arch, previously known as Reiner Schmolling before changing his name in February, pleaded guilty to shooting a Washington County deputy 20 years ago and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Pitcher admitted to drug possession in 2011. He took off from the scene and has not been caught.

Police have not released information on any criminal history involving Stephens.

— Jeremy Scott