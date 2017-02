Will the City of Hillsboro become a safe harbor for undocumented immigrants? This is a question that has been on the minds of people who live in Hillsboro, and on Tuesday night, nearly 300 people took to the streets to rally for a sanctuary city.

For weeks people in the City of Hillsboro have demanded that undocumented immigrants no longer have to fear being deported.

By FOX 12 Staff

