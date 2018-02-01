Armed robbery at Tigard gas station

An armed robber approached a gas station attendant in Tigard late Wednesday night, pulled out a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes. He also took the attendant’s cell phone.

This happened at the Astro station on Highway 99W and Walnut Street around 11:30pm.

The suspect was on foot. A K-9 team searched the area, but he got away.

The man is described as approximately 5’10” and 190 lbs. with a prominent belly, full beard and in his 30’s. He was wearing a brown fedora hat and a bandage on his left cheek.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or knows where they may be is asked to contact Tigard Police.

— Jeremy Scott