Armed robber wanted in Hillsboro

Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Hillsboro on New Year’s Eve.

The suspect was armed with a handgun when he robbed the Plaid Pantry on Northeast 43rd Avenue near Main Street.

He stole money from the register, Marlboro Red cigarettes and two ice cream bars.

The man is described as white, 5’5″ wearing a black jacket with a Raiders shirt and black hat.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department at (503) 681-6261.

— Jeremy Scott