Apartment Complex In Garden Home Damaged By Fire

A fire has displaced the residents of eight apartments in the Garden Home area. Several people called 9-1-1 around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon. Everybody except for two dogs made it out safely.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring units and storage sheds.

The construction of the building on Southwest 74th Avenue just off Oleson Road allowed smoke to damage the remaining units that were untouched by fire.

Electricity had to be cut to the entire building. The residents are likely to be displaced for an extended period of time. The Red Cross is assisting them with shelter.

There’s no word yet what sparked the fire.

— Jeremy Scott