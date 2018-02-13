Aloha teen says men in van tried to kidnap her

A teenage girl walking home from the store in Aloha early Tuesday morning says two men in a white work van followed her, tried to lure her inside and one of them reached out the window to grab her.

This happened near Southwest 185th and Farmington Road just before 1:30. She ran home and called 9-1-1.

One of the men is described as Caucasian in his early to mid 20’s with blond hair and blue eyes. The second is said to be dark-skinned.

The suspects offered the girl cigarettes and marijuana.

Police are investigating whether the vehicle is the same involved in two similar incidents last month in Tigard.

— Jeremy Scott