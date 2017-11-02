Aloha teen believed to be on the run with sexual abuser

A 15-year-old Aloha girl is on the run and authorities are concerned that she’s accompanied by a 23-year-old man, who’s suspected of sexual abusing her.

Annieka Vaughan ran away from home on Monday. She’s identified as the victim in a sex abuse investigation in Benton County.

Detectives believe Vaughan is with Zachary Petersen of Pasco, Washington. He called the crisis line and is believed to be suicidal and possibly in possession of a firearm.

Petersen is known to drive a white 1998 Ford F-250 extended cab truck with Washington license plate C20874C.

He was last known to be in the Portland area and is possibly traveling to Seaside or Sacramento.

If you have any tips on where these two may be, you’re asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch center at (503) 629-1111.

— Jeremy Scott