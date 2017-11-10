Aloha teen found dead in murder-suicide

A sad end for an Aloha girl on the run with a man suspected of sexually abusing her played out on the trails of Forest Park.

15-year-old Annieka Vaughan ran away from home on Ocotber 30th. Authorities were concerned that she was with 23-year-old Zachary Petersen of Pasco, Washington.

Petersen called the crisis line in Washington and was said to be suicidal and possibly in possession of a firearm.

His truck was found parked in a gravel parking lot at Portland’s Forest Park on Monday morning, November 6 with Annieka’s backpack inside.

A search team found two bodies off a trail near Pittock Mansion on Wednesday. They were confirmed to be that of Vaughn and Petersen on Friday.

Authorities say Petersen shot and killed Vaughn, and then killed himself.

— Jeremy Scott