An Aloha man said he accidentally shot his son early Thursday morning during an incident that began with his cat knocking over a large pot of food.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in the 21500 block of Southwest Peggy Court just before 2:40 a.m. to find a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Reporter Kandra Kent

