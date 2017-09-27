Aloha Man Convicted Of Murder In Drive-By Shooting

A jury convicted Roger Gastelum-Medina, 22, on Tuesday in the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Yusuf Sharif in June of 2016.

Prosecutors say Gastelum-Medina pulled up to Shariff at Southwest 167th Avenue and Blanton Street, shot him with a handgun and then drove off. Detectives say the men had some sort of beef with each other.

The jury returned a conviction for murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon after a five-day trial. Gastelum-Medina will be sentenced next week.

He was acquitted on sex abuse charges involving a minor. Court documents say the victim was under the age of 16 and the alleged abuse occurred three months until the day of the shooting.

— Jeremy Scott