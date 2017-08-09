Air Quality Alert Extended

Officials have extended an air pollution advisory for the region through this Friday at noon due to wildfire smoke, stagnant conditions and increasing ozone levels.

Pollution levels peak in the late afternoon and early evening. Those who are most sensitive to the smoke should limit their outdoor activities such as the elderly, children and people with chronic lung or heart conditions. Even the smallest of particles from wildfire smoke can irritate eyes, the throat and lungs.

You’re urged to help reduce pollution by combining your trips, avoid unnecessary engine idling, refuel during the cooler hours, don’t use gas-powered mowers and yard equipment, paint or aerosol sprays.

Check the conditions near you

— Jeremy Scott

Photo Courtesy: KPTV