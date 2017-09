A man accused of grabbing a teenage girl and threatening her at knifepoint in Beaverton said he was in the area playing Pokémon Go at the time of the attempted kidnapping, according to court documents.

Robert Friesen, 27, was arrested earlier this month. He was arraigned in court Wednesday on charges of first-degree attempted kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.

By Paul Craig

