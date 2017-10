A man with a history of drunk driving is charged with killing a family of five in a head-on crash near Salem on Sunday, and court records show his blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit when it happened.

Police arrested 27-year-old Favian Garcia of Gervais.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, investigators say Garcia hit an oncoming car on Highway 99E near Nevada Street.

By Kelsey Watts

Read more HERE from KPTV.com