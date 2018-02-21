Additional reward offered to catch the “Froggy Robber”

The FBI is after a man wanted in five robberies over the past five months, three at Wells Fargo branches. They offered a reward up to $10,000 last month. Now, Wells Fargo has added another $10,000 for the tip that leads to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

The “Froggy Robber” is Hispanic in his 20’s to mid 30’s, 5’3″ to 5’7″ and 150 pounds. He got his name because he jumps over the counter to get cash from the teller and threatens employees with a knife.

On January 11th just after 10:00am, he robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near Oleson Road.

Froggy is also wanted for robbing the Columbia Bank on SE 1st Avenue in Canby on October 19th, Albina Community Bank on NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Portland on November 27th, a second Wells Fargo on SW Main Street in Wilsonville on December 27th, and a third in Vancouver on February 12th.

All of the robberies have occurred late in the morning between about 9:30 and 11:00am.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip here.

— Jeremy Scott