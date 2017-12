As fires are scorching southern California, Oregon is more sending equipment and personnel to help fight the flames.

This week, several blazes have been burning in southern California, destroying hundreds of structures and forcing thousands to evacuate.

On Tuesday, Paula Negele with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management announced 10 strike teams were heading to southern California to help.

Then Wednesday morning, more help was announced.

