22 men arrested in Washington County sex trafficking stings

Stings in Washington County targeting sex trafficking suspects have landed 22 men behind bars.

The busts happened over the past three months and were carried out with the help of several law enforcement agencies including Portland and Forest Grove.

“Human trafficking is a terrible reality in our community. Joined by our wonderful public safety partners, we are committed to continue interdiction efforts to rescue victims and hold accountable all those who perpetuate these crimes,” said Sheriff Pat Garrett.

The men arrested are identified as:

Majid L. Abdulla, 36, of Beaverton, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Nicholas R. Arntsen, 21, of Portland, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Roy P. Carino, 51, of Beaverton, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Javies Chavez, 24, of Cornelius, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Jesus Cruz-Arreguin, 33, of Gervais, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation and Theft III

Richard Derby, 19, of Forest Grove, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Lazaro Echevarria-Martinez, 46, of Forest Grove, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Pedro Escalona-Varela, 31, of Beaverton, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Rigoberto Figueroa-Gutierrez, 35, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Charles F. Giaquinto, 48, of Beaverton, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Shubham Gilda, 32, of Hillsboro for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Abhishek Kumar, 31, of Hillsboro, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Galo M. Legarda, 39, of Gladstone, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Joseph T. Martinez, 24, of Aurora, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

John W. Miller, 44, of Seabec, Washington, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Domenico A. Opiela, 46, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

John M. Pearson, 73, of Cornelius, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Daniel N. Radtke, 39, of Beaverton, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Isagani C. Rausa, 33, of Tigard, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Rene Rodriguez-Abarca, 37, of Forest Grove, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Gaspar Silva-Zavala, 43, of Beaverton, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

Apurva H. Thakkar, 27, of Salem, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation

