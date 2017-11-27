Navigation

2017 Christmas Tree Lightings

By on November 27, 2017 in News

It’s time to light the Christmas tree… and several ceremonies are planned for this week  around Washington County.

The annual tree lighting at Bethany Village Plaza is Tuesday night at 5:30pm.

Tigard’s tree lighting celebration is Friday night at Liberty Park on Main Street downtown starting at 6:45.

Also on Friday night, the city of Tualatin lights their tree at the Lake of the Commons.  The event starts at 5:00.

Downtown Hillsboro’s annual Holly Days and Tree Lighting ceremony is this Saturday at 5:30 at Tom Hughes Civic Center Plaza.

And Orenco Station hosts its tree lighting festivities on Saturday, December 7th starting at 5:00pm.

Some of the events will feature a special guest appearance by Santa Claus!

— Jeremy Scott