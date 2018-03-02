18 arrested in Washington County sex trafficking sweep

A sex trafficking sweep in Washington County landed 18 men behind bars.

The mission was conducted by the sheriff’s office and the Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Portland Police departments.

Authorities say the goal is to break a link in the chain of human trafficking by enforcing state and federal laws.

The men are identified as: Michael Hallam, 32, of Portland; Gustavo Brito-Barrera, 31, of Tigard; Ibrahem Al-Refai, 26, of Portland; Abram McKenzie, 45, of White City; Shih-Ang Wei, 32, of Beaverton; Richard Nevarez, 32, of Hillsboro; Roman Cabrera-Gaytan, 38, of Kelso, Washington; Richard T. Green, 48, of Camas, Washington; Thomas P. Timberg, 63, of Lake Oswego; Jason Blythe, 41, of Tualatin; John M. Raz, 45, of Portland; Nicholas C. Guffey, 20, of Dallas; Vicente Escobar-Diaz, 42, of Beaverton; Daniel Dominguez-Zapata, 50, of Beaverton; Samuel Sherrill, 75, of Newberg; Nada H. Nada, 36, of Fontana, California; Steven Mesia, 53, of Tillamook; and Anderson Velazquez-Zenon, 32, of Beaverton.

All of the men are charged with commercial sexual solicitation.

The sheriff’s office thanks local hotels who provided resources and assistance.

— Jeremy Scott