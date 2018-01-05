16 arrested in Washington County raids

16 people were arrested in less than a week at five properties in Aloha and Hillsboro after reports of possible criminal activity.

An overnight mission on Friday, December 29th landed 14 people behind bars for possession of meth, heroin, driving while criminally suspended, carrying a concealed weapon and numerous arrest warrants. Also a juvenile was booked for possession of a modified rifle.

Two more people were arrested on Thursday morning on Southwest Blaine Street near 196th for drugs, stolen property and a warrant.

The other properties included residences on Southwest Ping Court off 168th, Southwest Morganfield Terrace and Blanton Street, Cornelius Pass Road near Southwest Johnson Street, and Southwest Nicholas Court near Cornelius Pass.

The stings were conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s office and Hillsboro Police.

If you’re concerned about a property in your neighborhood, the Sheriff’s Office encourages you to call (503) 629-0111 and report it.

— Jeremy Scott