$15,000 in equipment stolen from Westview High School

More than $15,000 in iPads and video projectors were ripped off from the Westview High School campus in Rock Creek over the weekend.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies working at the school found that three portables classrooms were broken into late Saturday night. Forced entry was made into one of the classrooms through a locked window.

39 iPads valued at $400 each and two projectors were stolen. Surveillance images of the burglary have not been made available.

The Beaverton School District remotely disabled those computers using security software installed on them.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact investigators at (503) 629-0111.

— Jeremy Scott