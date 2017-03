Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency crews responded to South Jetty Park Beach in Bandon after a 14-year-old girl had a log roll on top of her Saturday.

The call came in about 4 p.m. for a report of a teenage girl needing medical attention. Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered the juvenile female had sustained life-threatening injuries.

By FOX 12 Staff

Read more HERE from KPTV.com