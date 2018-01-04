11 elk killed in crash on Highway 26

It was quite a mess on Highway 26 west of North Plains for several hours on Thursday morning after a pick-up truck crashed into a herd of deer crossing the highway.

The crash happened just before 4:30 eastbound near Dersham Road.

36-year-old James Childers III was not injured, but the front end of his vehicle was severely damaged.

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers assessed whether any of the meat was salvageable for processing and donated it to food banks and senior centers in Astoria, Tillamook and locally.

— Jeremy Scott