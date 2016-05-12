The Business Voice: Presented by the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce

The Business Voice

Monday Evenings from 6-7pm

The Business Voice is a local program, focusing on our business community in Hillsboro and Western Washington County.

The Business Voice provides the latest in business news, tips and suggestions along with interviews from local business owners to political leaders trying to protect local business interests.

Tune in weekly, as Deanna Palm, President of the Hillsboro Chamber and host of The Business Voice interviews seasoned business leaders, sharing their business acumen.

